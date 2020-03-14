Ajo LP Sells 277,061 Shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Ajo LP lowered its position in shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 72.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277,061 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in News were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in News by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in News by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 90,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 38,056 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in News during the 4th quarter worth $2,916,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in News by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 324,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in News during the 4th quarter worth $499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered News from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $10.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.59. News Corp has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $15.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -32.72 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. News had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that News Corp will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

