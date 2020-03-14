Ajo LP Takes $1.04 Million Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Ajo LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 53,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000. Ajo LP owned 0.06% of Kite Realty Group Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 39,101 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 107,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 15,061 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 13.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 17,976 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,573,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,861,000 after purchasing an additional 66,777 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

KRG stock opened at $13.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,357.00, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.41. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $19.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $75.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Kite Realty Group Trust’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.51%.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CFO R Fear Heath purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.18 per share, for a total transaction of $97,080.00. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $16.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.