Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) is BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s 2nd Largest Position

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares during the quarter. Allergan makes up about 3.9% of BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Allergan were worth $23,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Allergan by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Allergan by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,536,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allergan by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Allergan by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 136,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,054,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Allergan by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AGN shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Allergan from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allergan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allergan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.29.

Shares of AGN opened at $183.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $192.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $60.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.47. Allergan plc has a 52-week low of $114.27 and a 52-week high of $202.21.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 32.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allergan plc will post 17.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.78%.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

