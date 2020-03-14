Alpha Coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $7,547.52 (APC)

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. One Alpha Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Crex24. Alpha Coin has a market capitalization of $7,547.52 and $11,915.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Alpha Coin has traded 53.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00008113 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Alpha Coin Profile

Alpha Coin (APC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2016. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,668,387 tokens. The official website for Alpha Coin is alpha-coin.io. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens.

Buying and Selling Alpha Coin

Alpha Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

