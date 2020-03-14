Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Increased by BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 197.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.7% of BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock opened at $1,214.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $834.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,421.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,323.75. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,027.03 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,769.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,650.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,700.00 price target (up from $1,650.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,650.00 price target (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,520.91.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.