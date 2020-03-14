AlpInvest Partners B.V. Purchases 6,255 Shares of Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB)

AlpInvest Partners B.V. increased its position in shares of Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,255 shares during the period. Tenable comprises about 3.0% of AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. AlpInvest Partners B.V. owned about 0.15% of Tenable worth $3,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Tenable by 333.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tenable by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Tenable by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Tenable during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Tenable during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenable alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TENB. ValuEngine upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub lowered Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $20.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.75. Tenable Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $18.34 and a 12 month high of $36.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 71.06% and a negative net margin of 27.92%. The firm had revenue of $97.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings Inc will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 21,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $595,068.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,412,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,866,980.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 5,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $163,409.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,143 shares in the company, valued at $361,563.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,991 shares of company stock worth $1,773,076 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.