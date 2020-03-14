AlpInvest Partners B.V. Purchases New Shares in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

AlpInvest Partners B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,000. Crowdstrike accounts for 2.0% of AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in shares of Crowdstrike by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Crowdstrike by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Crowdstrike by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Crowdstrike by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

CRWD opened at $39.55 on Friday. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $35.98 and a twelve month high of $101.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.46.

In other Crowdstrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 64,722 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total transaction of $3,030,931.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Charles R. Kaye sold 67,750 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $3,348,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,586,719 shares of company stock worth $298,281,475 over the last 90 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRWD. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Crowdstrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Crowdstrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.22.

