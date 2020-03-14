AlpInvest Partners B.V. Reduces Holdings in Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS)

AlpInvest Partners B.V. reduced its stake in Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 319,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,725 shares during the period. Pluralsight accounts for 4.7% of AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. AlpInvest Partners B.V. owned about 0.23% of Pluralsight worth $5,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 122.1% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 146.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 21,170 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pluralsight during the third quarter valued at approximately $537,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 71.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 48,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 46.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PS shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Monday, February 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Pluralsight from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pluralsight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

In related news, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 36,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $703,478.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 219,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,173,664.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Frederick Onion sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $558,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,464,328 in the last three months. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PS opened at $11.57 on Friday. Pluralsight Inc has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $35.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.18 and a 200 day moving average of $17.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.92.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.23. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%. The company had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Pluralsight’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pluralsight Inc will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Pluralsight Profile

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

