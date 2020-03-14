AlpInvest Partners B.V. Takes Position in Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX)

AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 80,438 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,000. Nutanix comprises 2.1% of AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Nutanix by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Nutanix by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Nutanix by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nutanix by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Nutanix by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 115,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $3,676,693.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,192.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 12,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $389,788.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,188.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,003 shares of company stock valued at $5,630,949. 9.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $14.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21. Nutanix Inc has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $43.71. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.57.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.50. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 68.13% and a negative return on equity of 650.18%. The business had revenue of $346.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.04 million. Research analysts forecast that Nutanix Inc will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTNX. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutanix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

