AlpInvest Partners B.V. Takes Position in Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD)

AlpInvest Partners B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000. Pagerduty accounts for about 0.9% of AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. AlpInvest Partners B.V. owned approximately 0.06% of Pagerduty as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Pagerduty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pagerduty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Pagerduty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Pagerduty during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pagerduty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

PD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pagerduty from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pagerduty in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Pagerduty from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Pagerduty in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “positive” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Pagerduty in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.93.

Pagerduty stock opened at $15.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.18. Pagerduty Inc has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $59.82.

In other Pagerduty news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 1,000 shares of Pagerduty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $25,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 52,683 shares of Pagerduty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $1,306,538.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,687,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,457,911.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,370 shares of company stock valued at $2,624,764.

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

