AltaCorp Capital Downgrades Akita Drilling (TSE:AKT) to Sector Perform

Akita Drilling (TSE:AKT) was downgraded by research analysts at AltaCorp Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Akita Drilling has a one year low of C$6.52 and a one year high of C$9.23.

About Akita Drilling

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (AKITA) is engaged in providing contract drilling services, primarily to the oil and gas industry. The Company is involved in other forms of drilling, including potash mining and the development of storage caverns. The Company owns and operates approximately 31 drilling rigs in Canada.

