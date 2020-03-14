AltaCorp Capital Downgrades Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) to Sector Perform

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) was downgraded by analysts at AltaCorp Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ESI. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$4.40 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.74.

Shares of ESI opened at C$0.40 on Thursday. Ensign Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$0.37 and a 1-year high of C$6.45. The stock has a market cap of $64.07 million and a PE ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes purchased 45,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,173.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 870,442 shares in the company, valued at C$2,097,765.22.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

