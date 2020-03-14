AltaCorp Capital Downgrades Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) to Sector Perform

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) was downgraded by equities researchers at AltaCorp Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PDS. Scotiabank downgraded Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Precision Drilling to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Precision Drilling in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Precision Drilling currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.86.

NYSE:PDS opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $124.16 million, a PE ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 2.05. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $3.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.22.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $282.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.82 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.43%. On average, research analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,859,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Precision Drilling by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,769,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 79,829 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Precision Drilling by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,390,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 496,600 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Precision Drilling by 257.3% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 86,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Precision Drilling by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 781,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 17,125 shares during the last quarter. 33.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

