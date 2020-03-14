AltaCorp Capital Downgrades Shawcor (TSE:SCL) to Sector Perform

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) was downgraded by analysts at AltaCorp Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Shawcor from C$12.50 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Shawcor from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Shawcor from C$12.50 to C$10.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Shawcor from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Shawcor from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd.

TSE:SCL opened at C$1.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.23, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $127.00 million and a PE ratio of -3.81. Shawcor has a 52-week low of C$1.71 and a 52-week high of C$22.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.65.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Anthony Pierroz sold 3,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.41, for a total transaction of C$31,453.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$82,981.47.

About Shawcor

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the pipeline, pipe services, petrochemical, and industrial segments of the energy industry in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Pipe Services, and Petrochemical and Industrial.

