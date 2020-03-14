Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) is AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s 10th Largest Position

AlpInvest Partners B.V. lessened its stake in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,137 shares during the quarter. Alteryx accounts for 4.1% of AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. AlpInvest Partners B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Alteryx worth $4,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Alteryx by 590.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Alteryx by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in Alteryx by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

AYX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $97.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alteryx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $152.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.60.

In other news, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.85, for a total transaction of $3,171,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Cory sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total transaction of $366,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 467,946 shares of company stock worth $66,835,912 over the last ninety days. 19.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alteryx stock opened at $103.19 on Friday. Alteryx Inc has a 12-month low of $72.71 and a 12-month high of $160.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 271.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.43. Alteryx had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $156.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Alteryx Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

