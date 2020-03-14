Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 13,762.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,508,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,497,752 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.34% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $54,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIMC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period.

AIMC opened at $19.04 on Friday. Altra Industrial Motion Corp has a 12-month low of $17.81 and a 12-month high of $38.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $441.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion Corp will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, CEO Carl R. Christenson bought 4,956 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.34 per share, with a total value of $115,673.04. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,157.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AIMC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Altra Industrial Motion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

