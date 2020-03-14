Amalgamated Bank Acquires 1,448 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Anthem were worth $11,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANTM. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gail Boudreaux acquired 7,600 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $266.65 per share, with a total value of $2,026,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 24,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,547,857.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ANTM. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Anthem from $382.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.46.

ANTM stock opened at $270.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $281.30 and a 200-day moving average of $276.05. Anthem Inc has a 12-month low of $227.16 and a 12-month high of $312.48.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $27.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.06 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 22.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

