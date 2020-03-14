Amalgamated Bank Acquires 27,534 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 90.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 27,534 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $10,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 642,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,943,000 after buying an additional 21,957 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,063,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 392,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,011,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $156.51 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $140.23 and a twelve month high of $192.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.69.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

