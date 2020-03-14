Amalgamated Bank Acquires 3,020 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $10,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 31,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 86,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,738,000 after acquiring an additional 12,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $721,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PNC opened at $106.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.98. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $90.89 and a 1-year high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PNC. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $159.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.09.

In other news, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $1,545,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,731,501.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $153.11 per share, with a total value of $153,110.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at $732,018.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

