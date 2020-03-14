Amalgamated Bank Acquires 3,636 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $11,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FISV. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 552.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Fiserv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.08.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $103.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.50 and its 200-day moving average is $111.95. Fiserv Inc has a one year low of $81.62 and a one year high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $2,964,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 443,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,558,569.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $8,949,250. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

