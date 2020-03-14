Amalgamated Bank Boosts Holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $10,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,311,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,524,000 after buying an additional 1,304,388 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter worth $69,195,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,439,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,639,000 after purchasing an additional 442,494 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,820,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,822,370,000 after purchasing an additional 213,426 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1,795.1% during the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 159,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,725,000 after purchasing an additional 151,435 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.27.

CCI stock opened at $155.09 on Friday. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a one year low of $119.81 and a one year high of $168.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.63 billion, a PE ratio of 78.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.19 and a 200-day moving average of $143.34.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.36%.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.