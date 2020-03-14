Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 847 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 607 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in BlackRock by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BlackRock from $621.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on BlackRock from $584.00 to $516.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on BlackRock from $600.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $535.73.

Shares of BLK opened at $413.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $519.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $483.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $383.43 and a 12 month high of $576.81. The company has a market cap of $64.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.51.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 30.79%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

In other news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total transaction of $2,285,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.01, for a total value of $331,806.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,381 shares of company stock worth $60,691,912 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

