Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $11,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 309,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 298,656 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,292,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $297,388,000 after acquiring an additional 239,377 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,854,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $872,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 262.2% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 176,362 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,551,000 after acquiring an additional 127,665 shares during the period. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Odeon Capital Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $245.00 to $231.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.29.

Shares of GS stock opened at $177.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.39 and its 200 day moving average is $220.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52-week low of $150.00 and a 52-week high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

