Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in CSX were worth $8,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 295.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 40,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 30,449 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in CSX by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CSX. Benchmark began coverage on CSX in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Securities increased their target price on CSX from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CSX from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CSX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $57.94 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $51.88 and a 1-year high of $80.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.94%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

