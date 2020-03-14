Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $8,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 1,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total value of $152,112.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,479.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $31,957.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,877,477.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,683 shares of company stock valued at $17,217,165 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark raised Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.43.

WM opened at $105.32 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $97.36 and a one year high of $126.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

