Amalgamated Bank Buys 2,803 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $7,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SYSCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in SYSCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in SYSCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in SYSCO by 1,680.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in SYSCO by 244.1% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. 80.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $47.07 on Friday. SYSCO Co. has a 12 month low of $43.26 and a 12 month high of $85.98. The firm has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.36 and a 200-day moving average of $78.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 78.49% and a net margin of 3.00%. SYSCO’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 50.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on SYSCO in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered SYSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on SYSCO from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.20.

In related news, EVP Paul T. Moskowitz sold 33,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $2,823,154.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,301 shares in the company, valued at $7,328,045.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $76,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,691,638.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,080 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,954 over the last 90 days. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

