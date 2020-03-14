Amalgamated Bank Buys 2,840 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in CME Group were worth $10,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,108,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 120.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,891,000 after buying an additional 17,789 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1,933.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 165.1% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CME Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $233.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub raised CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on CME Group from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.91.

Shares of CME opened at $182.01 on Friday. CME Group Inc has a 12-month low of $161.05 and a 12-month high of $225.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $65.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.18.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.02). CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total value of $201,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,021,489.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.37, for a total value of $622,515.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,582,447.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,327. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

