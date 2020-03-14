Amalgamated Bank Buys 3,917 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,049 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $9,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 252,265 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $15,398,000 after acquiring an additional 14,488 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 117.7% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,515 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 11,632 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,595 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 321,979 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $19,653,000 after acquiring an additional 26,456 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 146,052 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $8,915,000 after acquiring an additional 59,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMAT. DA Davidson upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Nomura lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.91.

In other news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $3,036,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $134,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $50.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.89. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.24 and a 1 year high of $69.44. The company has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

