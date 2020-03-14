Amalgamated Bank Buys 488 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $8,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. FMR LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,432,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,002,907,000 after buying an additional 186,633 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,601,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $934,646,000 after buying an additional 72,959 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 408,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $224,464,000 after buying an additional 18,401 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 377,468 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $220,268,000 after buying an additional 31,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 343,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $200,182,000 after buying an additional 208,608 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHW. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $631.00 to $611.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $580.00 to $566.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $584.68.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $499.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $564.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $563.96. The company has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12-month low of $417.49 and a 12-month high of $599.95.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 51.35% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

In other news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total transaction of $446,863.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,588.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

