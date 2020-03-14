Amalgamated Bank Grows Holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $7,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 1,352.4% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $1,490,114.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,395,807.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 8,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.36, for a total transaction of $846,672.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,543 shares in the company, valued at $4,961,587.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,654 shares of company stock worth $8,386,467. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $72.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.25. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $61.08 and a 52 week high of $107.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 13.23%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

