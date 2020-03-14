Amalgamated Bank Grows Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 165,043 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,136 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $8,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 408.5% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 317.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.17.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,160,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,032,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,800 shares of company stock worth $2,744,300 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MU opened at $42.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.14 and a 52 week high of $61.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

