Amalgamated Bank Grows Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,405 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 777,293 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,689,000 after purchasing an additional 39,435 shares during the period. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,532,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $262.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from to in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.33.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $220.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $163.68 and a 52 week high of $249.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $57.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.97, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.32.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Reshma Kewalramani sold 3,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.45, for a total transaction of $848,357.30. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,064,197. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 1,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total transaction of $311,589.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,349 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,943.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,108 shares of company stock worth $26,776,159. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.