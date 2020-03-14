Amalgamated Bank Grows Stock Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $11,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other Becton Dickinson and news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 33,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.28, for a total transaction of $9,051,257.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,312 shares in the company, valued at $68,989,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ribo Alberto Mas sold 11,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.51, for a total value of $3,196,388.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,475,937.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,068 shares of company stock worth $33,334,060 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDX opened at $236.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.14. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52-week low of $216.09 and a 52-week high of $286.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $256.26 and a 200 day moving average of $258.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cfra lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $304.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen lowered Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $306.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $279.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.00.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.