Amalgamated Bank Has $10.84 Million Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,769 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $10,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 447,391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,132,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,448,000 after buying an additional 223,162 shares in the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,136,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,323,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,857,000 after buying an additional 271,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 4,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $184,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 4,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $169,620.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,709,790 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $32.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.00. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $29.35 and a 12-month high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 43.78%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.11.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

