Amalgamated Bank Has $7.17 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 385,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $532,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,997,010.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,290.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

EMR opened at $50.33 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $45.12 and a 12-month high of $78.38. The stock has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.38 and a 200-day moving average of $70.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 54.20%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

