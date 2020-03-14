Amalgamated Bank Has $8.17 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,578 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $8,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,940,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981,656 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,214,966 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $239,159,000 after purchasing an additional 257,888 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,907,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $225,050,000 after purchasing an additional 107,626 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 629.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,611,726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $211,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979,931 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14,550.1% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,605,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $211,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $8,091,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,532,959.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $983,917.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 242,922 shares of company stock worth $12,930,668. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $43.90 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.80 and a 12-month high of $59.27. The stock has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.81 and its 200-day moving average is $40.31.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Summer Street raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.38.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

