Amalgamated Bank Has $9.02 Million Stock Holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $9,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 27,092,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,280,000 after buying an additional 6,193,052 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,627,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,774 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,765,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,573,000 after acquiring an additional 942,749 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 9,539,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,273 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,483,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,123 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $33.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $51.65. The company has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.77.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 34.55%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SCHW. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Compass Point upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a target price (up from ) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $149,657.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $253,663.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,075.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 593,753 shares of company stock valued at $27,505,788. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

