Amalgamated Bank Has $9.35 Million Position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $9,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in Global Payments by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Global Payments by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Global Payments by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Global Payments from $182.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on Global Payments from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Global Payments from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.68.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $116,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,150,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 967 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $170,917.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,811. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,318,855. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $172.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc has a one year low of $131.97 and a one year high of $209.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 8.77%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

