Amalgamated Bank Has $9.58 Million Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $9,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $712,997.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC opened at $98.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.35 and a 1 year high of $119.88. The stock has a market cap of $49.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.53.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.06%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMC. UBS Group raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.