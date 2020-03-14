Amalgamated Bank Increases Position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,309 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $7,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on EOG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.43.

EOG Resources stock opened at $34.80 on Friday. EOG Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $30.25 and a 12-month high of $107.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. EOG Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.09%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

