Amalgamated Bank Increases Position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,002 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Prologis were worth $8,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PLD opened at $77.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.00. Prologis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.01 and a fifty-two week high of $99.79.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.32 million. Prologis had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.05%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Prologis from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.57.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

