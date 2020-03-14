Amalgamated Bank Increases Stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,106 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $11,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,224,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,600,000 after purchasing an additional 302,407 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $496,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1,137.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 43,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 39,736 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $375,000. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.47.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $50.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.76. Mondelez International Inc has a 52 week low of $46.57 and a 52 week high of $59.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

