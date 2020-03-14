Amalgamated Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Humana were worth $7,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the third quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the third quarter worth $31,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Humana in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HUM opened at $313.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $351.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Humana Inc has a 1 year low of $225.65 and a 1 year high of $384.99.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 12.31%.

In related news, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,134,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 5,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,978,390.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,672,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Humana from $457.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Humana from $437.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Humana from $327.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Humana from $363.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $384.00.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

