Amalgamated Bank Increases Stock Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $7,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the third quarter valued at $365,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2,166.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 161.1% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 8.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 13.3% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APD has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $271.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $241.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Products & Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.67.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE APD opened at $206.36 on Friday. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.48 and a 12 month high of $257.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $239.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.58.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 56.52%.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

