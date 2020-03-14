Amalgamated Bank Purchases 1,329 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $9,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of ITW opened at $156.45 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.92 and a 12-month high of $190.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $49.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

ITW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.79.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.