Amalgamated Bank Purchases 1,920 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $7,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 145,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,085,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 88,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 357,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,062,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,883,000 after purchasing an additional 61,542 shares during the last quarter. 55.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $1,843,696.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $238.00 price target (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Estee Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.76.

EL opened at $172.22 on Friday. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $152.47 and a 12 month high of $220.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $199.17 and a 200 day moving average of $198.31. The firm has a market cap of $61.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.