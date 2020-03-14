Amalgamated Bank Purchases 2,402 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 6,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 2,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GD. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Cfra upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.00.

NYSE GD opened at $139.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.37 and its 200-day moving average is $180.53. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $128.53 and a one year high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.64 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.06%.

General Dynamics announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 4th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.