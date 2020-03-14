Amalgamated Bank Purchases 2,447 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cigna were worth $11,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Cigna by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 334,797 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $68,463,000 after buying an additional 40,131 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $306,735,000 after buying an additional 437,210 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Cigna by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 344,775 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $70,493,000 after buying an additional 44,268 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cigna stock opened at $179.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Cigna Corp has a 1-year low of $141.95 and a 1-year high of $224.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $202.70 and its 200 day moving average is $186.32.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $36.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.23%.

CI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.15.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 22,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total value of $4,257,610.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,521,975.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 21,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total transaction of $4,552,818.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,374 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,539.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,397 shares of company stock worth $14,922,093 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

