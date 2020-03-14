Amalgamated Bank Purchases 2,478 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $8,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 164.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 14,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,927,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

DE opened at $138.96 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $128.09 and a 1-year high of $181.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.35. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 8,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.11, for a total value of $1,412,380.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,558,725.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $411,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,762 shares in the company, valued at $10,989,626.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,024 shares of company stock worth $3,169,901. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Bank of America upgraded Deere & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.98.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.