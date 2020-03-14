Amalgamated Bank Purchases 880 Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,459 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Tesla were worth $9,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,836 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 161.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.99, for a total value of $56,848.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,616.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $902.23, for a total transaction of $1,744,912.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,545.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,536 shares of company stock worth $75,296,629 over the last three months. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $729.00 to $928.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $555.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $489.82.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $546.62 on Friday. Tesla Inc has a 1 year low of $176.99 and a 1 year high of $968.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $99.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.81, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $725.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $426.82.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

